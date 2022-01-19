Work begins on Ohio SR 218 to mitigate landslides

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Work is beginning on State Route (SR) 218 in Gallia County Wednesday.

It’s part of a $35 million dollar federal funding project allocated by Governor Mike DeWine and the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to proactively address landslides and rockslides in southern and eastern Ohio.

“Landslides, rockfalls, they are a problem that we contend with all the time in the southern part of the state just due to the hilly terrain down here so certainly this funding was very badly needed,” says Ashley Rittenhouse, public information officer for ODOT District 10.

The project on SR 218 is a $580,000 dollar project extending through May 2022.

ODOT officials say drivers can expect this road to go down to one lane in the stretch between Brumfield Road and Perkins Road.

“We’re being proactive. We’re addressing slips that we recognize as being a problem but we are taking care of them before they become a bigger problem,” Rittenhouse says.

This is just one of dozens of ODOT projects aimed at keeping small slips from growing into bigger landslides.

The funds come from the $333.4 million dollars Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.