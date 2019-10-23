Work zone lanes to switch on I-64 Danner Bridge project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways says road crews will be transitioning into the second and final phase of work on the Danner Road overpass bridge project in Charleston, shifting the work zone into the opposite lanes of I-64. Beginning in the evening of Wednesday, October 23, 2019, crews will begin shifting I-64 traffic – between Oakwood Road and Montrose Drive – over to the newly-replaced eastbound bridge, as work is set to start on the westbound bridge in the morning if Thursday, October 24.

An increase in traffic congestion should be anticipated Thursday morning commute as people get used to the new pattern. The work zone’s 50-mph speed limit will remain in place, as will all current ramp closures.

The Oakwood Road/I-64 WB entrance ramp will continue to be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured to the Montrose Drive interchange via MacCorkle Avenue. The Virginia Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp will also remain closed for the duration of the project. That traffic will be detoured to the Lee Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp via US 119 (Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street).

For more information on the project and detours, please go to the WVDOT website, www.transportation.wv.gov, or www.wv511.org.