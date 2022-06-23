CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia warns state residents to beware of a fraudulent texting scam claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program.

WorkForce officials received reports of West Virginians getting text messages that say, “WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment.”

WorkForce says they do not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. Text messages such as these are fraudulent and should not be responded to or clicked on.

The website link included in the text message is also fraudulent and dangerous, WorkForce reports.