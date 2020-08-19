WorkForce WV to apply for FEMA Grant extra $300 unemployment

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WorkForce WV will be applying for the Lost Wages Assistance Payments grant in order to cover unemployment benefits.

“At Governor Justice’s direction WorkForce West Virginia is taking quick action to apply for Lost Wages Assistance Payments and put the extra payments into the hands of eligible West Virginians whose livelihoods have been impacted.” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

According to WorkForce WV, the FEMA disaster relief funds will cover West Virginia’s unemployment program by covering $300 of the new weekly payment.

The other $100 will come from West Virginia’s allocation of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

WorkForce WV says that in order to qualify for additional funding, claimants must be unemployed, or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

Additional unemployment benefits will be available Aug. 1.

