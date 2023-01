KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 2500 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

The call came into dispatch around 6:31 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries, and the structure is an abandoned house.

Charleston Fire Department is the responding unit, dispatchers say.