KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working structure fire currently on Rosedale Drive on the West Side of St. Albans.

The call came into dispatch around 12:46 p.m.

West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Tornado VFD, and Jefferson VFD are on the scene.

Metro dispatchers say there are reports of “popping noises,” coming from the area of the fire.

We have a 13 News reporter on the way to the scene and will keep you updated.