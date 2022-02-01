UPDATE: No injuries reported at Rand house fire

UPDATE(2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022): Fire Chief Bill White with the Rand VFD tells 13 News that the working house fire in Rand had no injuries.

He says that two dogs in the house died in the fire.

White attributes a quick response to saving the house.

The house sustained smoke and water damage, White says.

RAND, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a working house fire in Rand.

They say a call came in around 1:13 p.m. about a working house fire in the 5700 block of Elaine Drive in Rand.

Metro says they cannot confirm if anyone was in the house.

They say it has not spread to any other buildings currently.

Map of the area

Malden Volunteer Fire Department and Rand Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene and they say the Belle Volunteer Fire Department is being sent out to help put out the fire.