Working on Thanksgiving? You’re not alone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While many people are home enjoying the holiday and spending time with their family, not everyone gets that luxury.

Firefighter Nicholas Barker is always prepared to help others whenever they need it.

“I love my job. I love coming here whether it’s a holiday or not. It’s another day in the office for me,” Barker said.

Barker says it’s important for firefighters to work on holidays, especially Thanksgiving when the grease is flying.

“Everybody’s frying turkeys or cooking turkeys and there’s a chance could be a fire. We’re here to do our job,” Barker said.

Those entertaining the community are working today, too. Movie cashier, James White, offers people a place to go to get out of the house, especially this year when the holiday may be tough for many.

“When people walk into the door, we always smile, and we always greet them. It’s free popcorn. It’s a movie,” White said.

Those not working this Thanksgiving, say they appreciate those who do.

“I was one of those people where I was like man, I hated working retail and food and stuff. I hated working on Thanksgiving but in that same breath, I would go to McDonald’s on Thanksgiving and order whatever. So, seeing that and realizing that has given me a new appreciation for people working on this day,” Maxwell Shavers, a movie-goer said.

The people who are working say they will celebrate Thanksgiving with their families tomorrow.

