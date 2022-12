HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a working structure fire in Huntington.

Dispatchers say the fire is in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, and the call came in at 5:59 p.m.

Crews believe the structure was abandoned.

Cabell 911 says crews are having trouble getting water because the hydrant is frozen.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are on the scene, according to dispatchers.