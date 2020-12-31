Working structure fire in Saint Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in St. Albans.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the call came in just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is located on 5th Street. Dispatch was not able to confirm any injuries or say if the building was occupied.

St. Albans Fire Department, St. Albans Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are all on scene. We will update you as more details are made available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.