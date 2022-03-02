CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Could the struggling Charleston Town Center Mall roll the dice on gambling? It’s just one idea following the state senate’s approval of a gambling bill.

One possible location that’s been mentioned is the old Macy’s in the mall. However, people say it’s not a good idea.

“It’ll bring monetary value into the mall, but on a greater scale I think morally with families, with individuals that we work with it’ll be a decline,” Deborah Dye, who stopped to give her opinion said.

The vote to approve a bill that could potentially clear the way for satellite casinos across the state passed the West Virginia senate 23 to 10. Some have suggested the mall would be a good location for a satellite casino in Kanawha County.

“Any time you have a new place to gamble, you’re going to have new people starting to gamble, and a percentage of those people are going to have a problem with gambling,” Shelia Moran, with 1-800-GAMBLER said.

About one in 50 people have a gambling addiction across the state, and for some, gambling hits lose to home.

“I’m helping a person that’s close to my heart that struggled with gambling and is living on the street and doesn’t want go to recovery because he doesn’t think he needs help,” Estella Jones, who stopped to give her opinion said.

Experts urge people to follow the rules of responsible gambling and set limits. The option of adding casinos is only in the beginning stages.

“First we have to pass the legislation, second this would require a referendum of the voters in Kanawha County to pass, third the lottery would have to approve it and forth and then a casino would have to enter into some agreement with the mall,” Sen. Eric Nelson said.

The bill is now going to the house of delegates where a similar measure passed last year, but never became law.