Would cash prizes entice you to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia will soon be the next state to offer lucrative incentives, to get more residents vaccinated.

This is a direct result of Ohio’s successful vax-a-million lottery that led to more than 2.7-million people getting vaccinated.

“We’re going to do exactly what Ohio has already done. But we’re going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is all over,” said, Governor Jim Justice during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

Starting June 20th, you could be a millionaire in West Virginia if you’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine. Governor justice emphasized he’s including those who are already vaccinated.

“We got to make sure that all of those that are vaccinated can get in the system and be eligible for the drawings,” said Justice.

Some say the cash prizes are a good strategy. Matthew Eakin says, “For some of the hold-outs it might push them over the edge. It’ll be interesting to see the numbers, if they go up, the number of people getting vaccinations.”

And others, aren’t impressed. Tyler Minney, a West Virginia resident says, “If I’m going to get the vaccine, its because I want to, not because of an F-150 or a Tudors gift card.”

Other incentives were also announced, like college scholarships and 10 Rocky Ridge Ford F-150 pick up trucks, all aimed at the mountain state’s younger population.

College student, Emma Nelson, says she hopes the incentives encourage her age group. “I think it would help the younger students be able to have more understanding for the vaccine and just feel more free and be able to go do the college stuff because I’m in college right now and I didn’t get the college experience that everyone talks about getting.”

Governor Justice said he will release all of the rules and regulations for the drawings on Tuesday, June 1.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.