CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the push to get the younger population vaccinated continues the eligibility age may be on the verge of being lowered again.

“My personal perspective would be, we hope as many people take advantage of this opportunity.” said, Brandon Willard, a teacher at John Adams Middle School.

Willard says, he hopes his students will get the vaccine. “It’s obviously the parents choice to do that but the more students we could get vaccinated I think we would decrease a lot of the cases in the building. Cases amongst groups, sports teams.” added Willard.

Joe Stewart says he’s already had the conversation with his 13-year-old son. “Yes, I want my son vaccinated. We’ll ask him what he wants to do but he wants to do it as well so we’ve already discussed it.” said, Stewart.

State Superintendent of schools Clayton Burch says they are using their own strategies to get this specific age group vaccinated. “We are going to be posting testimonials next week from high school students across the state in our travels, and their views on the vaccinations. And we have been so overwhelmingly so supported by students.”

All in hopes that schools, and life in general can get back to normal.

“So that we can get back to normalcy in the building, normalcy in sports and extra-curricular activities, normalcy out in the public so I think it’s a good thing.. Get vaccinated if you can.” Brandon Willard, John Adams Middle School Teacher

13 News Reporter, Erin Noon, took the question to Twitter: If parents would allow their 12 to 15 year olds to get vaccinated if the option becomes available. Out of the 63 who voted, 67 percent said yes, and 33 percent said no.

Curious – Would you get your 12-15-year-old vaccinated when/if the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to them? @WOWK13News — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) May 5, 2021

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.