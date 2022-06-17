HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For 61-year-old Air Force veteran Gregory Cooper, receiving a new home from Habitat for Humanity means freedom.

“I was very excited, you know surprised,” Cooper said. “I didn’t think this kind of opportunity was going to happen for me.”

Gregory said it’s been an emotional journey for him to get to this point, going from homeless, to now being a homeowner.

He said it’s been heartwarming to see so many different volunteers from the community come together to help make his dream come true.

“The amazing part is having strangers come in and help when you’ve been used to being independent on your own for most of your life,” Cooper said.

For some volunteers, this cause hits close to home.

“I’m a veteran also, so it’s special when you help out another veteran,” said Marty Edelen, Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

Only a few weeks into construction, Cooper said it’s already starting to feel like home.

“It’s just amazing,” Cooper said. “A month ago this was a hole. I’ve been taking pictures all along. You just see it go up that fast, the walls coming up.”

Cooper will be Habitat for Humanity’s 12th recipient for their veterans housing initiative. For longtime volunteers, the best part is always seeing the final product and the smile on the new homeowner’s face.

“It’s a joy to see them go into a new house and be so proud of it,” Edelen said. “I’ve done several. It’s always fun to be there for the dedication and see the people take the keys. It’s really great to see that.”

Coopers new home is expected to be finished in September.

