CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people in our region struggle with food security each day.

So Thursday, Nov. 12, WOWK 13 News is working for you by teaming up with the Mountain Mission Foodbank to collect donations of canned and non-perishable food items.

Our news team will be at local Piggly Wigglys in Kanawha City, Sissonville and Charleston throughout the day.

We hope you’ll come meet us and help our neighbors have a better holiday season.