WOWK Saturday children’s programming rescheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to the live coverage updating the medical condition of President Donald Trump, our Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. children’s programming was disrupted.

The programs that will be rebroadcast will be:

“Pet Vet Dream Team” will air tonight, Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“All In With Laila Ali” will air Sunday morning, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m.

