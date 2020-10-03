WOWK Saturday children’s programming rescheduled

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to the live coverage updating the medical condition of President Donald Trump, our Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. children’s programming was disrupted.     

The programs that will be rebroadcast will be: 

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” will air tonight, Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • “All In With Laila Ali” will air Sunday morning, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS