WOWK TV children’s programming November 21/22

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Governor Jim Justice read the ages and home counties of the 27 people who have died since his Wednesday briefing. In just the past day, there were nearly 11-hundred new Coronavirus cases. 16 more deaths were reported overnight, bringing the state today to 639. And there are now more than 12-thousand active cases. But as of now, there are no new restrictions or curfews like those in neighboring states.

"We're not moving toward shutting anything down in any place, at this point in time, but absolutely this thing is trending and it is trending badly," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia