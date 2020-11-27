WOWK TV children’s programming November 28/29

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (November 28th and November 29th):
SATURDAY NOV. 28:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” 12 p.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY NOV. 29:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Fords” 7:30 a.m.
Special children’s programming for next weekend (December 5th and December 6)
SATURDAY DEC. 5:
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY DEC. 6:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Fords” – 7:30 a.m..
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.