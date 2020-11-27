WOWK TV children’s programming November 28/29

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Thursday was the highest day for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking families to avoid busy shopping areas to prevent further spread of the virus. “These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear.