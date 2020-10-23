WOWK TV children’s programming October 24/25

Local News

by: Rod C. Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend:

  • Saturday, Oct. 24:
    • “Pet Vet Dream Team” 11 a.m.; “All In with Laila Ali” 11:30 a.m.; “Mission Unstoppable” 12 p.m.;  “Hope in the Wild” 12:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 25:
    • “Lucky Dog” 7 a.m., “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for the weekend of October 31:

  • Saturday, Oct. 31:
    • “Pet Vet Dream Team” 11 a.m.; “All In with Laila Ali” 11:30 a.m.; “Mission Unstoppable” 12 p.m.; “Hope in the Wild” 12:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 1:
    • Nov. 1st “Lucky Dog” 7 a.m., The “Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” 7:30 a.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS