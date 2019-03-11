WOWK-TV, Sen. Manchin, & Charleston to Hold Job Fair on March 22nd

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WOWK-TV is teaming up with United States Senator Joe Manchin and the City of Charleston to hold a job fair this month!

The job fair will be held on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

There will be a diverse mix of jobs, educational opportunities, and resources for all who attend. If you are looking for a job, a career change, or to enhance your education and skills, this is the place to be!

Job seeker registration is not required but is encouraged: Visit www.jobcase.com/wvjobfair to register.