WOWK-TV welcomes Amanda Barren to the 13 News team

CHARLESTON, WV (Nov. 17, 2021) – WOWK-TV 13, serving the Charleston-Huntington DMA, is proud to announce the hiring of award-winning anchor Amanda Barren.

Amanda will anchor 13 News at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mon-Fri, alongside Merrily McAuliffe and Rob Macko. She will also co-anchor West Virginia Tonight at 5:30 p.m. alongside Mark Curtis. In addition, she and Curtis will co-host Inside West Virginia Politics on Sunday mornings.

Barren’s first day on the air will be Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

“I am honored to join a team that cares so much about the people and the issues in our communities,” Barren said. “I’m excited to hit the ground running and am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love in a place I care about deeply.”

“Amanda is an extremely talented and trustworthy journalist,” Sean Banks, vice president and general manager at WOWK, said. “She has vast knowledge of our market along with strong bonds in the local community. We are proud that she chose to be part of our award-winning team at WOWK to continue her career.”

WOWK’s News Director Bob Schaper said, “The news team is thrilled that Amanda is joining us. Her deep ties to the community will be invaluable as we pursue the stories that really matter to people.”

“I’m thrilled to have Amanda Barren on our team. She is one of the most knowledgeable political journalists in West Virginia,” said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

Barren is a graduate of Ohio University in Athens. She has worked at WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, West Virginia, WJET-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, WKYC-TV in Cleveland, Ohio, and most recently as evening anchor for WSAZ-TV in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

About WOWK-TV

WOWK-TV is a Nexstar station in Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia. Broadcasting on channel 13, it is the CBS affiliate for the Charleston–Huntington market, the second-largest television market (in terms of area) east of the Mississippi River. It is owned by Nexstar and serves 32 counties in central West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and southern Ohio. The station went on air on October 2, 1955, as WHTN-TV (for Huntington), an ABC affiliate. It swapped affiliations with WCHS-TV and became a CBS station for the first time in 1958. It went back to ABC in 1962 and stayed with that network for 24 years. In 1975, it changed its call letters to WOWK to reflect the three states it served–Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. In 1986, WOWK changed affiliations again, returning to CBS. WOWK-TV’s vision is to be the No. 1 news resource for our viewers. Our mission is to report about our region and surrounding communities fairly, accurately and completely with the best informed and most professional news staff.