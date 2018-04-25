WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

States of Addiction won for best news series in our region.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Our stories chronicled the severity of the opioid crisis, and progress that is being made in treatment and recovery.

Murrow Award-winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

WOWK-TV is now advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.

Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Here are some of the pieces from that series:

States of Addiction: Meet the Faces of West Virginia’s Opioid Crisis

States Of Addiction: Documenting the Victims of the Opioid Crisis

States Of Addiction: The Tiniest Victim

Lily’s Place Featured in People Magazine

States of Addiction: Most Vulnerable Victims

And our States of Addiction Town Hall:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6