Writing through COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Families across the nation are looking for ways to keep busy, as we all continue to self-isolate to help stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bell family is going back; taking advantage of this time by doing something many call a ‘lost art.’

Like most kids in the Mountain State, 13-year-old Derek Bell can’t see his grandparents right now.

So, he’s writing a letter.

Pen and paper, in today’s world, where technology is the cornerstone of how we stay in touch with family and friends.

“I know a lot of kids want to sit down and play video games,” says Derek. “Which I have been doing recently, but just sitting down and writing a letter you can’t beat that. It just makes you feel good.”

And it’s not just his grandparents, Derek writes to mom and dad too!

“When you look back, that’s the most incredible and valuable gift you could ever receive from your children,” says Harry Bell, Derek’s father.

The Bell family says Facetime and phone calls are still important, but there’s something about putting pen to paper, and creating something from the heart.

“I think one thing we need to learn coming out of this pandemic is the value of connection with people, being kind, understanding and just really taking the time,” says Harry. “We all now know we have a lot more time in this world than we thought before and things should slow down a little bit and we should appreciate those connections. Writing a note is part of that.”

“Just say thank you, I hope you’re doing okay, and just check in on people,” advises Derek.

One word at a time, one letter at a time – saying I’m ok and thinking of you!