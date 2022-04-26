CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The southbound lane of WV 2 at the 3 Mile Creek Road intersection will be closed temporarily starting Wednesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says that this is due to the lane sliding onto the CSX railroad tracks. They say that traffic will be maintained by traffic signals, and drivers should be prepared for traffic to be stopped periodically.

These repairs are estimated to take three weeks.

Drivers should be on the lookout for flaggers, equipment, workers and stopped traffic.