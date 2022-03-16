CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 232 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 24 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 495,960 cases and 6,622 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 39-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Logan County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 73-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 101-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 78-year old male from Harrison County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (6), Berkeley (38), Boone (7), Braxton (12), Brooke (19), Cabell (42), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (29), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (0), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (33), Jackson (8), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (57), Lewis (7), Lincoln (6), Logan (14), Marion (41), Marshall (49), Mason (20), McDowell (23), Mercer (36), Mineral (7), Mingo (24), Monongalia (62), Monroe (5), Morgan (1), Nicholas (18), Ohio (13), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (25), Raleigh (39), Randolph (7), Ritchie (5), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (2), Upshur (9), Wayne (14), Webster (1), Wetzel (15), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (18).

According to the WV DHHR, 255 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 72 of them are in the ICU, and 43 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows one West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with no children in the ICU or currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 488,466 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: