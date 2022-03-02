CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians to take steps necessary to protect themselves from identity theft connected to a T-Mobile data breach that happened last summer.

T-Mobile announced the data breach in August 2021. According to Morrisey’s office 53 million individuals, including current, former and prospective customers, were affected by the breach. Morrisey’s office says 68,361 of those impacted were West Virginians. When the breach first happened, the company initially thought over approximately 40 million people had been impacted, but that number later grew.

At the time of the breach, the company said the names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of those who applied for T-Mobile credit were affected.

Morrisey says since the breach, it has been discovered that a “large subset” of the compromised information was for sale on the dark web. The attorney general’s office says many individuals have received alerts through their identity theft protection services that their information was found online and that they are at “heightened risk” for identity theft.

“This situation can be worrisome and frustrating for many people who have used this company,” Morrisey said. “However, our Office encourages consumers to follow up on the ways they can protect their information and see if their information has been compromised.”

Morrisey says some tips to protect your identification include:

Monitoring your bank account and credit card statements to detect any unauthorized charges.

Checking your credit report for new accounts or creditors that you don’t recognize. Morrisey’s office says all consumers are entitled to a free annual credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus, which are Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Consider placing a credit freeze on your credit report. This will prevent identity thieves from being able to open a new credit account in your name. To place a credit freeze, individuals will need to contact each of the three major credit bureaus.

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. Morrisey says the alerts are free and last for a year, making it harder for a person to open up a line of credit in your name.

Morrisey’s office says if you think you may have been the victim of identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a consumer complaint online here.