WV American Water closes East Bank Water System acquisition

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People in the Kanawha County town of East Bank have struggled with water service problems for many years.

Today, West West Virginia American Water and town leaders signed closing documents, shifting the task of water service to West Virginia American Water. The Town of East Bank served close to 400 customers along Route 61, but they have struggled to maintain adequate service in recent years.

“After dealing with West Virginia American Water and as fair and honest as they have been, we are so glad we made this decision we had a system that needed work and needed an update had a lot of water loss-age just a lot of problems for a small town and these folks are truly professional so looking forward to working with them,” East Bank Mayor Charles Blair said.

The mayor says the town’s water system needs substantial infrastructure upgrades and historically lost about 60% of its treated water due to leaks.