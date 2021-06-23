WV American Water offers live webinar to explain financial assistance options

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia American Water (WVAW) is hosting a live webinar to help customers understand their bill assistance programs.

WVAW says the webinar will take place on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is not required, and no password is required to join.

West Virginia American Water representatives will provide information about the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers and discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges.

“Taking care of our customers in need is a top priority for our entire team,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Through this step-by-step virtual event, we can share resources and assistance programs that support customers who have fallen on hard financial times.”

Two additional informational sessions are scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 8 a.m. and Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

These virtual sessions will be recorded and posted to the company’s YouTube channel for customers.