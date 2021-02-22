WV American Water restoring service for customers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia American Water is working to address issues with water outages and low water pressure caused by weather-related power outages.

The company says it has currently restored service impacted by the winter storms for all customers across the Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County areas. WV American Water says they have worked to move generators from remote facilities as Appalachian Power restores service.

According to the company, some customers whose services are being supplied by generator power may continue experiencing sporadic water outages while generators are being refueled and maintained. WV American Water says the service will return to normal operations when Appalachian Power has restored full service and the generators are removed.

The company has also been collecting water quality samples and will continue to do so while service is being restored. They say the samples analyzed so far have not indicated impacts on water quality and chlorine levels are within the normal limits.

Anyone who has experienced a water outage or low water pressure should continue to boil their water for a 24-hour period after their service is restored as a precaution.

For questions, contact the company’s call center at 1-800-685-8660 or visit their website.