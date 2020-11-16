WV Attorney General shuts down local contractor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has shut down a Kanawha County contractor from any future home improvement work after more than a dozen complaints filed in three counties

Morrisey says the court order awards $256,406.72 in consumer restitution to 16 clients who hired Ben Burns, who did construction work as Brenco Construction LLC, Brenco Home Solutions, The Conards Builders and Prestige Builders, LLC located in Kanawha, Putnam and Clay counties.

As part of the lawsuit, Burns is permanently prohibited from any future home contracting work as either an owner, employee, subcontractor or other method.

The court found while Burns was hired for projects, he allegedly collected payment but failed to provide the contracted service or did so in a substandard or incomplete manner. A building inspector in Putnam County told one homeowner that Burns’ work violated building codes, according to the Attorney General. Further evidence showed Burns did work without the necessary licenses or liability insurance.

Burns was also in violation of the state’s consumer protection law. After he entered into unlawful contracts, he failed to notify consumers of their three-day right to cancel his services.

The lawsuit also alleged Burns of willfully ignoring cease and desist orders from both state and local licensing boards.