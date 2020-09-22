WV Attorney General warns against Social Security scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General is reminding consumers to look out for Social Security scams.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Social Security scams are prevalent and often involve unsolicited calls from someone who claims to be with the Social Security Administration. He says the impostor tells the consumer their account has been frozen or compromised and will sometimes threaten arrest.

According to the WV Attorney General, the scammers will also ask consumers to verify personal information, including their Social Security number, to replace a Social Security card, fix an issue with their online account, process a cost-of-living adjustment or rectify benefits that have been underpaid and need adjustment. Morrisey says the impostors will sometimes even threaten legal action against consumers who do not comply.

“This scam is particularly troubling to consumers because no one wants to lose their benefits. If you get one of these calls, hang up and report the call to local authorities and our office. Don’t give in to intimidation tactics and never give out your Social Security number.” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

According to Morrisey, one consumer lost $2,500 to this scam because she felt so pressured by the scammer. The Attorney General’s office says that several other West Virginia consumers recently reported having given out their Social Security numbers.

The Attorney General says anyone who receives such a call should report the information to the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General.

The fraud hotline can be reached by phone at 1-800-269-0271 or online.

