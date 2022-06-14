CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After Monday night’s severe storms, the West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning people faced with damage to be cautious about scammers.

In a press release, Morrisey says people facing hard times need to know who they are hiring as contractors to make repairs.

He says the scammers may go around damaged neighborhoods and give deals that seem too good to be true. They may also pressure you into paying right there without work being completed.

It says state law allows a consumer to break a roofing contractor within five days of the consumer’s receipt of the insurance notice, without penalty for any portion of repairs not covered by an insurance policy.

Morrisey says the cancellation must be in writing and sent through email, letter or the return of the company’s notice of cancelation.

The Attorney General gave tips on how to not get scammed. These include:

Evaluate the size and scope of the project.

Get written estimates from multiple companies.

Research companies that repair storm damage.

Ask for references to verify the contractor’s prior work.

Look for reviews of the company on trusted websites.

Check to see if the contractor has a valid license by contacting the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board at 304-558-7890.

For questions or to report a potential scam, call the Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office at 304-267-0239. You can also file a report online by clicking here.