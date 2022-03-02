HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia bill encouraging an incentive for businesses to have an on-campus childcare facility has moved from the State Senate to the House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 656 was introduced to provide a way for residents to get back to work by combating the lack of available childcare within the state.

According to Bryan Dayton, the VP of Privacy and Advocacy with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the bill would “allow a 100%, tax credit for your first year operating costs and building acquisition improvements.” He says this credit would be taken over a five-year time span.

The bill would allow companies that are for profit, nonprofit, sole proprietors, and LLCs to participate.

Where did this idea originate?

“If you’re a single parent – and you have two children, for example – the cost of putting them in childcare – if you can find it because there’s also a major availability issue – can just make it very difficult for someone going back to work. On the employer side of things, they’re trying to find workers. So, what we’re trying to do is give them an incentive to create a childcare facility,” explains Dayton.

The bill also says if an employer charges the employee for use of the facility, it would offset the credit the company could be eligible for.

Is there a need for these facilities?

“We’ve always had a problem with a lack of available childcare in West Virginia. It has gotten tremendously worse through the COVID-19 pandemic. So, for existing childcare facilities there have been federal resources and dollars that have been available, but unfortunately a lot of them have not been able to survive through the pandemic,” says Dayton.

He says childcare availability across the state varies, but in some areas it’s almost impossible to find help.

“What we hear from people is as soon as they find out they’re expecting a child, they’ll try to get on a waiting list and they might get a call back when the child is one or two years old,” Bryan Dayton, WV Chamber of Commerce Privacy and Advocacy VP

He says he encourages anyone who agrees with the bill to call their House Delegate to encourage them to support the bill and get it passed.