CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During June’s meeting, the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) heard an update on school safety procedures.

They say this comes after the horrific Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The WVBOE says they will require each school to have an up-to-date, school-specific response plan that is in compliance with W.Va. Code §18-9F-9.

Along with that, as a part school’s annual scheduled drills, they must hold active shooter training for staff and students.

They say emergency response plans are now a part of the state’s annual accountability system. Plans will need to be uploaded to the Office of Homeland Security by August 1, 2022, so the plans are kept up to date.

More information can be found on the West Virginia Department of Education website along with the national Safe Schools Clearinghouse website.