September 04 2021 03:30 pm

WV businesses honored for complying with alcohol laws

Local News

by: The Herald-Dispatch

Posted: / Updated:

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (AP) — Dozens of West Virginia businesses that complied with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors during a check a couple of months ago are being honored. The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is an initiative of United Way of the River Cities.

Staff and three young people from the group along with a representative of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department visited eight of the businesses last week to celebrate. The Herald-Dispatch reports others are being mailed certificates of compliance.

Program director Angela Saunders says the compliance checks involve underage people trying to buy alcohol while working with authorities. She says the checks are done quarterly in Cabell County.

