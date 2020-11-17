WV Capitol dome begins its renovation reveal

CHARLESTON WV, (WOWK) – West Virginia’s historic capitol dome has shown a sneak peek of what the renovations will look like after the three-year-long project.

This week the scaffold and weather protection covering, which has been around the dome for a year and a half, has started to come down.

This $15 million project was initiated to mitigate water damage and other issues to preserve the 88-year-old building and keep visitors and employees safe.

“It’s truly exciting that we’ll see our beautiful Capitol dome highlighting the Charleston skyline once again. The gold dome is absolutely one of the signature images of West Virginia and it carries so much history it’s unbelievable.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

The removal of the dome covering is set to be done in the coming weeks, pending on weather. The exterior scaffolding will then be removed after the elimination of the covering.

The State’s Historic Preservation Office oversaw the major repairs both inside and out. Other improvements include drainage pipe replacements, gutter, and lining system updates, repaired and cleaned limestone blocks, new paint, and 23.5-karat gold leaf gilding.

“I thank everyone who has worked hard on this project for so long to make this a reality. Between our contractors and all the hardworking West Virginians who have been involved, it has truly taken a team effort to complete this historic project. I know that all West Virginians are very excited to see the results,” Justice said.

Rennovations on both the exterior and interior of the Capitol will be complete by late spring of 2021.