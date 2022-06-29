CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After local legend and hero Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away, Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling to permit the veteran’s body to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol.

Williams, a West Virginia native and the last remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipient, passed away at 98 on Wednesday around 3:15 a.m.

“As a tribute to the ‘Greatest Generation’ and to honor the life of Woody, we ask you to bring H.Con.Res. 7 to the floor immediately to allow Woody to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda … I urge you to act quickly. Woody was the last remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Bestowing this honor to Woody would not only recognize his accomplishments, but would also serve as an important tribute to all of the Medal of Honor recipients and veterans from World War II. Thank you for your consideration.” Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The Congresswoman’s letter specifically asked House Speaker Pelosi to now bring to the house floor a resolution that Rep. Miller previously introduced. The resolution, H.Con.Res 7, would allow the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from WWII to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

According to Rep. Miller’s office, the bipartisan resolution is supported by the American Legion, American Veterans (AMVETS), Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and the National Military & Veterans Alliance (NMVA).

To read the full letter, click here.