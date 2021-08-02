WV COVID-19 cases increase, second county moves to red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 numbers in the Mountain State are continuing to rise, with 2,480 cases of the virus currently active in West Virginia. This number is almost tripled from the 882 active cases reported under a month ago on Friday, July 9.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a total of 665 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since the department’s last update on Friday, July 30. The new cases bring the state to 167,681 total cases throughout the pandemic.

According to the WV DHHR, at least 100 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the state along with 2,497 cases of the U.K. variant, eight cases of the South African variant and 24 cases of the Brazilian variant. These are the numbers reported by state health officials as of last week, the variant cases have not been updated yet as of this morning.

During his semi-daily press briefing, West Virginia Governor said the Delta variant has been reported in 29 of the state’s 55 counties, with the most being in Berkeley County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say three more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus since Friday, bringing the total to 2,949 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, a 78-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 78-year-old female from Logan County.

The WV DHHR says 152 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 67 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,133,703 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.41% and a cumulative rate of 4.93%. The WV DHHR says 162,252 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say a total of 68.3% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.6% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the virus. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Today is also the last day for West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes at visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, for today, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, Webster County continues to remain in red, and Marshall County has moved into red over the weekend. Orange counties on the map include Cabell, Wayne, Wyoming, Fayette and Wetzel.

The map lists McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, Kanawha, Putnam, Nicholas, Randolph, Berkeley, Tyler and Ohio counties in gold, while Mercer, Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Barbour, Pocahontas, Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson, Brooke and Hancock counties are listed as yellow.

Only 18 of the state’s 55 counties remain in green. These include Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Braxton, Upshur, Pleasants, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Hardy, Mineral, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,544), Berkeley (13,123), Boone (2,213), Braxton (1,052), Brooke (2,278), Cabell (9,137), Calhoun (404), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,688), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,930), Hampshire (1,942), Hancock (2,881), Hardy (1,594), Harrison (6,374), Jackson (2,310), Jefferson (4,877), Kanawha (15,762), Lewis (1,376), Lincoln (1,623), Logan (3,347), Marion (4,784), Marshall (3,640), Mason (2,145), McDowell (1,672), Mercer (5,310), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,822), Monongalia (9,536), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,278), Nicholas (1,966), Ohio (4,403), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (694), Preston (2,983), Putnam (5,486), Raleigh (7,225), Randolph (2,904), Ritchie (781), Roane (674), Summers (873), Taylor (1,328), Tucker (554), Tyler (768), Upshur (2,036), Wayne (3,262), Webster (615), Wetzel (1,434), Wirt (474), Wood (8,081), Wyoming (2,118).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.