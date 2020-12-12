WV COVID-19 numbers show slight improvement; vaccines arrive next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Health officials say it’s critical that people keep wearing masks and social distancing even after the vaccines get here.

Meanwhile 37 more people have died since Wednesday day bringing the total fatalities to 938. 942 new cases were reported since Thursday, a decline from previous days. And the number of active cases has dropped below 20-thousand.

While other states are adding curfews, restrictions and shutdowns, West Virginia has no plans to do that as of now.

“Who in the world wants to go through a complete shutdown of our state, and bear all of the consequences we would have to bear? And there would be many, many, many, you know, consequences that are just un-measurable,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile state leaders say the first 16-thousand doses of vaccine, should be here next week, with priority for health care workers, and nursing home residents and employees. But there are concerns about persistent rumors about the vaccine.

“There is a false claim that is going around on social media sites, which I want to make sure we address, is that this vaccine has the potential to make women sterile or infertile, and that’s just false,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

On Thursday, 18-thousand more West Virginians were tested for COVID-19, with more free testing events planned.

“While some of West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are trending better, health officials offered a more sobering caution. Yesterday the nation had it’s highest single-day number of COViD-19 deaths, since the pandemic began,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.