WV crews fighting wildfires to be brought back home for brush fire season

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thursday, October 1 is the start of the fall fire burning season in West Virginia, which increases the chance of brush fires.

There are two fire seasons in the Mountain State, fall and spring, and both are brought on by wind and dry conditions.

“Wind is a firefighter’s worst nightmare, it makes it really challenging to control,” said WV Division of Forestry Deputy Fire Manager, Jeremy Jones.

Each year some controlled burns get out of hand, so in an effort to prevent brush fires, the state has strict standards in place for controlled burns.

It is illegal to burn trash, only vegetative materials such as leaves, yard clippings and brush allowed.

Burning is only allowed after 5 p.m. and the fire must be extinguished by 7 a.m. the following day.

Burn pile must have a 10-foot safety strip around it.

The concern for season is so great that a 10-person West Virginia crew working a 60-thousand acre fire in Utah is being brought back home.

“Our main job is to protect the resources here in West Virginia and that’s what we’re going to do. We like to provide help through the summer months to the western states when we can, but you know, our main priority is still home,” said Jones.

That crew should be back by the middle of next week in time to deal with potential threats of our own. The fall burning season runs through Dec. 31.

