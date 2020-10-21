WV Development Office approves Elkview Commons project

A sign on a hillside along Frame Road in Kanawha County marks the location for the future Elkview Commons location. The WV Development Office approved the project submitted by the Kanawha County Commission Oct. 21, 2020 (Photo by WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Development Office has approved the Kanawha County Commission’s application for the “Elkview Commons” Tax Increment Financing and Development District.

The Kanawha County Commission says the Elkview Commons is a planned commercial and retail development on 44 acres in Elkview. It will be located off Frame Road near the Elkview interstate exit.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “I want to thank the West Virginia Development Office for approving our application. The Elkview Commons development is the most significant public-private partnership in Kanawha County in several years. It will be an enormous boost for Elkview, Clendenin, and all of the Elk River area,” Commission President Kent Carper said.

Elkview will soon have another shopping center bringing in more retail and restaurants. @kanawhaus and the WV Development Office approved the 44 acres today. Details tonight at 6 @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/DzPbrGpdZS — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) October 21, 2020

The commissioners say the recently approved Tax Increment Financing District and additional private investments will partially finance the Elkview Commons. It will be developed in multiple phases.

The first phase, 13 acres, will include the main boulevard, accessible from Frame Road just east of the I-79 Elkview intersection. According to the commission, the boulevard will provide access to about seven commercial pad sites.

Commissioner Ben Salango noted, “Elkview Commons has the potential to create hundreds of jobs, including construction jobs as well as jobs in both the retail and restaurant industries. This is an extremely exciting development with huge potential for Kanawha County,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

The commission estimates construction will begin in 2021 and that the final site work should be completed in February 2022.

“I’m glad the Commission is able to bring more shopping, restaurants and jobs to Elkview,” said

Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

The Kanawha County Commission says it will have an additional public hearing in the coming weeks to discuss the project and formalize the establishment of the TIF district.

