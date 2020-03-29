WV DHHR confirms new positive cases and first death within Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 124.

As of March 29, 3.108 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 124 positive cases, 2,984 negative tests. One person has died.

The state breakdown of cases by county is 10 individuals from Berkeley County, one from Cabell County, two from Greenbrier County, three from Hancock County, seven from Harrison County, eight from Jackson County, five from Jefferson County, 19 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, five from Marion County, four from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 30 from Monongalia County, one from Morgan, seven from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, four from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, one from Wetzel County, one from Wirt County, and two from Wood County.

According to health officials, case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

