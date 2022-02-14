CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The deadline to apply for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until Friday, March 18, 2022, or until funds are exhausted, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible state residents pay for their home heating bills. The WV DHHR says eligibility for the program is based on the applicant’s income, household size and if the household is responsible for paying its own heating bill.

To qualify, applicants must meet all program guidelines. This includes that the applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state’s median income, the DHHR says. In case of a heating emergency, applicants will need to contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.

According to the WV DHHR, the maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $2,005 2 $2,621 3 $3,238 4 $3,855 5 $4,472 6 $5,088 7 $5,204 8 $5,583 9 $6,150 10 $6,718 (WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR adds that applicants should add $567 for each additional person in the household. If a household’s income exceeds the maximum amount, they are not eligible. However, the WV DHHR says some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP. For the current application period, this includes Social Security and Veterans income.

Applications for the LIEAP program are available online at www.wvpath.org or at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

The WV DHHR says completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the county where the applicant resides. To find a list of local offices, visit the DHHR website or call 304-352-4431. The WV DHHR does note that mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the DHHR from receiving the application and end up prohibiting processing of the application.