WV DHHR’s Vital Registration Office reopens walk-up services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reopened the Vital Registration Office’s walk-up services in Charleston.

The Vital Registration Office is located in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol Street. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Vital Registration Office is a division of the West Virginia Health Statistics Center that collects certificates of important events such as birth, marriage, death, fetal deaths, and births resulting in stillbirth.

The public may now obtain certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks, and queue lines are arranged in the Diamond building lobby to direct the flow of people and continue encouraging social distancing.

Types of payments accepted are cash, money order, and check. Credit/debit cards are not accepted. Certificates are $12 each. Exact change is requested if paying in cash.

The Vital Registration Office and Diamond building lobby closed to the public on March 20, 2020 to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to the public and employees.