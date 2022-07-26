CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Effective Aug. 5, West Virginia Division of Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen will step down from her role.

After announcing her resignation, Governor Justice thanked her for her work with the correctional system, and her dedication during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Jividen was known for her commitment to helping inmates conquer addiction and find a path to recovery.

In her resignation letter, she says, “It has been my greatest professional honor to serve with the men and women of corrections, who truly perform one of the most honorable forms of public service, often under conditions that the average person cannot even begin to comprehend.”

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation operates fifteen prisons, work-release centers, and juvenile facilities and has more than 2,000 employees. Commissioner Jividen has worked with these staff members and inmates, alike, ensuring safety and security for all.

The Governor will begin the process to fill her position immediately.