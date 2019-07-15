WV DNR: Nicholas County man bit by copperhead hidden under couch

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man was bitten by a copperhead while reaching underneath his couch, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police. Natural Resources Police Officers McGraw and Quinn say they met with the man in late June and he spoke with them about a snake he had killed in his house.

Police say the man, who was carrying a plastic bag, leather gloves and a shed snakeskin, stated that around two weeks ago, he was bitten while reaching under the couch at his home. He told police he became very ill for three or four days with a high fever, vomiting and swelling around the bite site.

When the man opened the plastic bag, the officers identified the large dead snake as a copperhead. Although the man stated he was feeling better, he was advised to seek medical attention.