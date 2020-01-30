WV Drug Epidemic Walk Across America to honor loved ones lost to addiction

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – On Thursday morning the West Virginia State Capitol will be filled with 11 banners comprised of faces. Those faces are pictures of real people who lost their life to addiction.

“I wanted to show the faces of our children that have passed, because that makes a lot more impact than just hearing the numbers,” said Denise Hanson. Her son, Greg is on banner number 5.

It’s all part of Mom’s Against Drugs — or MAD’s — Drug Epidemic Walk Across America. Hanson is leading the charge here in West Virginia. According to Hanson, Thursday’s walk will be the fourth walk of many scheduled across the country.

The goal is to promote education regarding addiction, while breaking down the stigma associated with it. More than 50 people are signed up to participate, many of whom are parents that lost a child, just like Denise Hanson. She hopes the pictures will spark a conversation with lawmakers.

“This is the best time to present these banners and to have the parents there. It exposes everyone, all of the lawmakers at the capitol to something more than just hearing a number,” explained Hanson.

“More importantly, it gives the parents a way to grieve their children. It is a way to honor them and memorialize them.”