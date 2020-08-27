WV emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Laura

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia may experience some remnants of Hurricane Laura sweep through the state over the next few days.
According to the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Division, the West Virginia Division of Emergency (WVEMD) and its partners have begun preparing for the severe weather threat.
Along with the briefings by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the West Virginia National Guard, crews are participating with other state agency’s county emergency management offices, such as Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and the Red Cross in order to be ready for the weather.
Acting WVEMD Director Thom Kirk says, “Because of the possibility of severe weather for West Virginia due to Hurricane Laura, we’ve brought together our partner agencies and county emergency managers to be ready if response is needed.”
Kirk also says the WVEMD is ready to provide resources needed to protect the lives and property of West Virginians.
