WV Fire Marshal’s office identifies man found dead in brush fire

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man found dead in a brush fire Monday has been identified.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Samuel Ashworth, 86, was an 86 year old resident of Hurricane. They say the cause of death is unknown at this time. The body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

According to Hurricane Fire and Rescue, the department was alerted to a brush fire around 3:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the 7900 block of US Route 60. Units said upon entering the property, they found a deceased male within the fire area.

The fire has been ruled as accidental, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

