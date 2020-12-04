WV flags to be lowered for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson on day of funeral services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered state flags to be lowered in honor of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson on the day of her services. Flags will remain lowered until her services that day.

The date for her service has not yet been determined. Thursday, CPD Chief “Tyke” Hunt said the date would be announced once arrangements have been made.

“Cassie Johnson. You know, it’s just so sad at this time, especially at this time,” Justice said. “I know how much this family hurts.”

Johnson was pronounced dead by her doctors at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. She was shot Tuesday, Dec. 1 while responding to a routine call. She was on life support up until her family decided to take her off. Then, they agreed to honor her final wish and donate her organs.

“Again Cassie, thanks. We love you and we really truly, truly, truly, know you are a hero for West Virginia forevermore,” Justice said.

Justice took a moment from his semi-daily briefing to honor Johnson, saying a prayer for her family and those who knew and loved her.

Yesterday, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin ordered all city flags to be lowered Thursday, Dec. 2 until after Johnson’s funeral services.